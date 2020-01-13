Man arrested after police chase, crash in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested after crashing his car during a chase in Three Rivers.

The Three Rivers Police Department said around 4:45 p.m. Saturday a person flagged down an officer near the Edgewater Place apartments on River Drive after being threatened by a man with a handgun.

An officer found a vehicle matching the description a few blocks away. When the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver drove away. During the pursuit, the driver threw contraband from car, according to TRPD.

Police said the suspect crashed into a yard in the 1000 block of Madison Street near S. Main Street where he was arrested. When officers searched the vehicle, they found methamphetamine and drug packaging.

The suspect, a 41-year-old Kalamazoo man who is on federal probation, was lodged for felonious assault, flee and elude, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and reckless driving charges.