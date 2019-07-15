Man arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash

BURR OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who led deputies on a high-speed chase was arrested after crashing his vehicle in St. Joseph County Saturday.

Dispatchers were called shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of a black SUV driving recklessly and nearly hitting two motorcyclists on US-12 near Balk Road in Sturgis Township.

When authorities tried to stop the vehicle in Sturgis, the driver drove away, leading deputies on a high-speed chase through the city and out into the county. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, reached speeds more than 100 mph, according to a St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies said the driver lost control and crashed in the 31000 block of Witt Lake Road near Robinson Road in Burr Oak Township, east of Sturgis. He was arrested and lodged at the jail on several felony charges.

A 33-year-old Elkhart woman was in the vehicle during the chase. She was not injured and released.