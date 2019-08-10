Man and infant hurt in Berrien County crash

A photo of a crash on eastbound I-94 near the county line in Watervliet Township on Aug. 9, 2019. Courtesy of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An infant was among those hurt in an interstate crash in Berrien County.

The crash that caused a chain reaction happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-94 near the county line in Watervliet Township.

Investigators say a man from Paw Paw was driving a Chevy Malibu and did not see that traffic was stopped due to construction.

Authorities say he ran his car into the back of a Hyundai Sonata, which caused several other cars to be hit.

The driver of the Malibu and an infant in his car were found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

No one else was seriously hurt.

Authorities say the infant has regained consciousness and is doing well.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the driver was still unconscious and in critical condition.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.