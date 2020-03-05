Man accused of teen sex assault arrested in Branch Co.

An undated booking photo of Justin Veden. (Courtesy of the Branch County Sheriff’s Office)

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl is in custody at the Branch County Jail.

Justin Veden was arrested Wednesday on multiple bench warrants. He is facing several charges, including first-degree retail fraud, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, obstructing police and failure to appear.

In 2018, Veden was accused of sexually assaulting the girl. Authorities say a test showed the presence of semen and the girl had a tear in her vaginal area.

In 2017, Veden was accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from a Walmart with another defendant.

He also owes fines associated with another case in a different area.

It’s unclear where Veden was located during this time.

His next court date is later this month.