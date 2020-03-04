Man accused of assaulting student at St. Joseph High School

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Boys & Girls Club site leader at St. Joseph High School is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old student.

Investigators say 51-year-old Chris Glisson of Coloma was having a conversation with the student at the end of the school day on Feb. 20.

Glisson then went after and put his hands around the student’s throat, according to a news release from the Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney. The incident was seen both by witnesses and captured on video, the prosecutor said.

Authorities say the student and Glisson’s daughter, also a student at the school, had dated and recently broken up.

Glisson was charged with assault by strangulation, which is a felony punishable up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $5,000/10%.

His preliminary exam hearing is scheduled for March 19.