Man accused of abusing 5-week-old son
COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday, weeks after his 5-week-old son was hospitalized with head trauma.
Jeffery Ledford, of Coldwater, was charged with one count of first-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree child abuse. First-degree child abuse carries a maximum of life in prison and second-degree child abuse carries up to 10 years.
The Coldwater Police Department says it began investigating after the baby was taken to the hospital with unexplained head trauma shortly after 12 a.m. on March 26.
The 5-week-old boy was flown to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo and later released from the hospital.
