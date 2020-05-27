Closings & Delays
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg inside car

Southwest Michigan

THREE RIVERS, MICH. (WOOD) — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg inside of a car that crashed in Three Rivers, police say.

It happened around 3:30 on Monday.

Officers say the driver of the car left the roadway and was involved in a single-car crash. They then discovered that a passenger in the car accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, police say the found three unsecured handguns inside for the car along with marijuana and packaging.

Prosecutors are reviewing possible criminal charges.

