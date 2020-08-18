Man, 71, faces charges after drugs found in SW MI home

CHIKAMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a 71-year-old southwest Michigan man on drug and weapons charges after raiding his home.

The Southwest Enforcement Team and other agencies went to the house in Berrien County’s Chikaming Township, north of New Buffalo, on Friday. There, they found 60 grams of cocaine, about half an ounce of fentanyl and several baggies of an unknown power. They also found a handgun that had been stolen in Iowa.

The suspect, Michael Vernon McNair Jr., was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

In addition to SWET, a task force that includes a number of southwest Michigan agencies, Michigan State Police, Chikaming Township police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service helped execute the search warrant.