Little League ‘blown away’ by support after break-in

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they’re investigating a break-in targeting the Constantine Little League.

In a Facebook post, the league says someone broke into its concession stand Tuesday night and “just tore the place up.”

Organizers say they lost the PA system, plenty of frozen food, candy and some cash.

But in an update Thursday, Constantine Little League President Nick Godfrey said he was amazed at the outpouring of support and donations.

“Between the Falcon Athletic Boosters, Pipers, Three Rivers Little League, Schoolcraft Little League, and lots of individuals, I’m truly blown away by the generosity and care by so many people. THIS is what a Little League community is about, and I think I can speak for everyone involved that we’re very humbled by the support,” Godfrey stated on Facebook.

Godfrey also said the Little League will take “greater measures” to secure the property.

So far, police haven’t announced any arrests in the case.