Lee Chatfield resigns as CEO of Southwest Michigan First

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Facing community pushback, former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield has resigned from Southwest Michigan First less than two weeks after being named the head of the regional economic development agency.

In a letter of resignation to the organization’s board that Chatfield posted to Twitter Monday morning, he said he was stepping down as CEO “for the betterment of the Kalamazoo Community, the businesses that the board of directors represent, the staff at SWMF and for the sake of my conscience.”

He apologized for causing “some unfortunate controversy,” saying “it pains me to see my political past separate a welcoming community.” He specifically apologized to the employees of Southwest Michigan First, saying they should not have had to deal with negative backlash or the criticism of his politics.

The city of Kalamazoo and The Kalamazoo Promise pulled support from Southwest Michigan First after the Feb. 11 announcement that Chatfield had been hired. The Kalamazoo County Commission also discussed pulling its support, along with $75,000 in annual pay for economic development services, though it has not held a vote yet.

At issue were Chatfield’s past comments on inclusion and the LGBTQ community; specifically, his opposition to adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of traits protected by Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

“Regarding amending the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, I came into the Legislature with publicly-known beliefs. Since then, I have had had many thoughtful and enlightening conversions and have built close friendships that, quite frankly, I did not have before I was elected…” Chatfield, a Republican who represented Levering in the northern Lower Peninsula before being term-limited out, wrote in his resignation letter. “I sought these opportunities to learn from LGBTQ+ advocates and allies to become more informed. I’ve learned so much in the past seven years, and then meaningful relationships formed in the Legislature with members of different perspectives have guided and helped shape some of my personal views towards diversity and inclusion today.”

He went on to say that his goal in the House was to “ensure that each individual’s personal, religious and civil liberties were protected” and that he wanted to find a way for religious institutions to be able to uphold their beliefs.

He also said he believed everyone was entitled to civil rights and that he personally has not and would not discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity, saying “That’s just not who I am.”

But he went on to admit he was “walking a fine line” regarding his opinions on equity and said he could not he apologize for his conservatives beliefs.

“Many of my political opinions were causing an uproar,” he wrote. “That much was obvious. I thought I could come into a community and find ways to collaborate even despite some past disagreements, which I was very willing to do so (sic), but I was wrong.”

He told the board the organization “deserve(d) someone with a blank political slate.”

Chatfield told News 8 last week that he was prepared to work in a nonpartisan role with Southwest Michigan First and build relationships with local leaders.

As people started to voice their concerns about Chatifield, Southwest Michigan First said it updated its handbook to specifically say it did not discriminate based on gender identity or sexual orientation, though it noted that had always been its policy.