Last suspect sentenced in child murder plot

An April 5, 2019, mug shot of Matthew Toole from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — The last of four people accused of plotting to kidnap and murder a child — though they did not carry out their plan — has been sentenced.

Matthew Toole, 33, of Battle Creek was sentenced Monday to 25 years to 50 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and seven years, one month to 50 years for kidnapping, court officials told News 8.

He pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 22. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a murder charge was dismissed.

Toole was among four people arrested in 2018 for planning to kidnap, rape and kill a child, though no such crime ever happened. The three other suspects — David Bailey of Kalamazoo, Talia Furman of Battle Creek and Jayme LaPointe of Athens — previously took plea deals and were sent to prison.

An Aug. 28, 2019, mug shot of David Bailey from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

A May 9, 2019, mug shot of Talia Furman from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

A Sept. 25, 2019, mug shot of Jayme LaPointe from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Toole was already in prison before his Monday sentencing. In March of 2019, he received two long prison terms for sexually assaulting a child.