Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Last suspect sentenced in child murder plot

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
matthew toole

An April 5, 2019, mug shot of Matthew Toole from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — The last of four people accused of plotting to kidnap and murder a child — though they did not carry out their plan — has been sentenced.

Matthew Toole, 33, of Battle Creek was sentenced Monday to 25 years to 50 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and seven years, one month to 50 years for kidnapping, court officials told News 8.

He pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 22. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a murder charge was dismissed.

Toole was among four people arrested in 2018 for planning to kidnap, rape and kill a child, though no such crime ever happened. The three other suspects — David Bailey of Kalamazoo, Talia Furman of Battle Creek and Jayme LaPointe of Athens — previously took plea deals and were sent to prison.

  • matthew toole
    An April 5, 2019, mug shot of Matthew Toole from the Michigan Department of Corrections.
  • david bailey
    An Aug. 28, 2019, mug shot of David Bailey from the Michigan Department of Corrections.
  • Talia Furman
    A May 9, 2019, mug shot of Talia Furman from the Michigan Department of Corrections.
  • jayme lapointe
    A Sept. 25, 2019, mug shot of Jayme LaPointe from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Toole was already in prison before his Monday sentencing. In March of 2019, he received two long prison terms for sexually assaulting a child.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 