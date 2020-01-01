Kayaker dies after falling into river in Niles

Crews search the St. Joseph River in Niles for a missing kayaker. He was ultimately discovered and later pronounced dead. (Jan. 1, 2020)

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A kayaker died Wednesday after falling into the St. Joseph River in Niles, officials say.

Officials were called to the river near the Niles Dam around 8:30 a.m., WNDU, the NBC affiliate out of South Bend, Indiana, reported.

Niles Mayor Nick Shelton posted online that of four kayakers, two were rescued by emergency responders. A third pulled himself from the river.

The fourth was ultimately found in the water around 12:30 p.m., WNDU says. The mayor tweeted later Wednesday afternoon that he had died.

The deceased kayaker’s identity has not yet been released.