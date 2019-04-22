K-9 officer busts driver with drugs on US-131

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Three Rivers Police K-9 Jake rests next to the items confiscated from a stolen pickup truck during a traffic stop on US-131 near M-60 in St. Joseph County. (Three Rivers Police Department)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Three Rivers Police K-9 Jake rests next to the items confiscated from a stolen pickup truck during a traffic stop on US-131 near M-60 in St. Joseph County. (Three Rivers Police Department)

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A K-9 officer’s keen sense of smell has led to a drug bust on US-131 in St. Joseph County.

The Three Rivers Police Department says it all started with an April 20 traffic stop on the highway near M-60. An officer pulled over a pickup truck driver for “several equipment violations,” a Monday news release stated.

The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs and may have consumed methamphetamine, so Three Rivers Police K-9 Jake was called in.

Jake alerted officers to the scent of narcotics, which led to the discovery of a half-ounce of crystal meth, scales, and suboxone and oxycodone packaged for street sales, police said. Officers also found two loaded handguns hidden in the driver’s seat, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Investigators later determined the pickup truck had been stolen out of Warsaw, Indiana. The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Mishawaka, Indiana, was jailed on numerous drug charges, weapons charges and receiving/concealing a stolen vehicle.