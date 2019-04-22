Southwest Michigan

K-9 officer busts driver with drugs on US-131

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 03:31 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 03:31 PM EDT

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A K-9 officer’s keen sense of smell has led to a drug bust on US-131 in St. Joseph County.

The Three Rivers Police Department says it all started with an April 20 traffic stop on the highway near M-60. An officer pulled over a pickup truck driver for “several equipment violations,” a Monday news release stated.

The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of drugs and may have consumed methamphetamine, so Three Rivers Police K-9 Jake was called in.

Jake alerted officers to the scent of narcotics, which led to the discovery of a half-ounce of crystal meth, scales, and suboxone and oxycodone packaged for street sales, police said. Officers also found two loaded handguns hidden in the driver’s seat, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

Investigators later determined the pickup truck had been stolen out of Warsaw, Indiana. The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Mishawaka, Indiana, was jailed on numerous drug charges, weapons charges and receiving/concealing a stolen vehicle.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries