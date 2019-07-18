Jury: Soldier guilty of plotting husband’s killing

Kemia Hassel, 22, appears with her co-defendant, Jeremy Cuellar, 24, (not pictured) for a preliminary exam on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, 23, was killed on Dec. 31, 2018. A police investigation revealed the […]

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A U.S. Army soldier accused of plotting with her boyfriend on Snapchat to kill her husband is going to prison.

A jury Tuesday found Kemia Hassel guilty of premeditated murder in the Dec. 31 killing of U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III. Her boyfriend, Jeremy Cuellar, is accused of carrying out the killing.

An undated courtesy photo of Tyrone Hassel III and Kemia Hassel.

Investigators say Tyrone Hassel had just delivered food to his wife when he was ambushed in the driveway of his father’s St. Joseph Township home. The 23-year-old father was shot multiple times, including once in the head, the autopsy report concluded.

WNDU reports Cuellar tried to kill Tyrone Hassell three times before, but failed.

In February, police testified Kemia Hassel signed a statement saying she plotted the murder for months so she could continue her relationship with Jeremy Cuellar. Police say she told them she didn’t want to get a divorce because she wouldn’t get any life insurance money.

Jeremy Cuellar, 24, appears with his co-defendant, Kemia Hassel, 22, (not pictured) for a preliminary exam on a charge first-degree premeditated murder at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

WNDU reports Kemia Hassel also admitted to planning the killing during several jailhouse phone calls with her mother, which were recorded.

Kemia Hassell and Tyrone Hassel had a 1-year-old son. Both suspects and the victim were stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

While detectives say Kemia Hassel and Cuellar communicated via Snapchat as a way to hide their plans, two members of the Army previously testified they were aware of the affair and murder plot.

Kemia Hassel is expected back in court for sentencing Aug. 29. Cuellar is also scheduled to return to court next month for a status conference.