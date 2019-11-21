Intruder shot, killed in Berrien Co.; 2nd suspect sought

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An intruder was shot and killed during a home invasion in Berrien County late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Briarwood Apartments located in the 1900 block of Union Avenue in Benton Township, near Benton Harbor.

The Benton Township Police Department said when officers arrived on scene, residents of apartment said two masked gunmen forced their way into the apartment and ordered the people in the living room to “get down.”

A person inside a bedroom heard the commotion, got a rifle and left the room. The resident saw one of the suspects who was armed with handgun, at which time gunfire was exchanged, according to the BTPD.

The suspects ran from the apartment building. One of the suspects was found laying on the pavement outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department said.

His identity was not released pending an autopsy.

The second suspect was not found. Authorities do not have any further information about the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.