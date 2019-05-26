Indiana man in critical condition after crashing motorcycle
NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Shelby, Indiana is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on I-94 Saturday evening.
The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Daniel Francis, 53, was exiting eastbound I-94 to the U.S. 12 ramp towards Niles when he lost control of the motorcycle and was then ejected from crashing into a ditch.
Witnesses noticed that speed may have been a factor in causing the crash.
Authorities said Francis was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph where he is facing life-threatening injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.
This crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.
