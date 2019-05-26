Indiana man in critical condition after crashing motorcycle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from Shelby, Indiana is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle on I-94 Saturday evening.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Daniel Francis, 53, was exiting eastbound I-94 to the U.S. 12 ramp towards Niles when he lost control of the motorcycle and was then ejected from crashing into a ditch.

Witnesses noticed that speed may have been a factor in causing the crash.

Authorities said Francis was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph where he is facing life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

This crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.