I-94 closed due to multi-vehicle pileup near Paw Paw

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of I-94 are closed in Van Buren County due to a multi-vehicle pileup.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 are closed between County Road 365 and 43rd Street, west of Paw Paw.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Van Buren County dispatchers told News 8 that there are reports of multiple jackknifed semi-trucks and several vehicles slid off the roadway.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, according to dispatchers.

