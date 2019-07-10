Human remains might be original settlers of Sturgis

The area in Sturgis where old skeletal remains were found on July 9, 2019.

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the human skeletal remains recently discovered in Sturgis might be of the original settlers.

Authorities say human remains were found around 11 a.m. Tuesday near S. Nottawa Street and Bogen Road by construction workers digging with heavy equipment.

On Wednesday morning, police say more remains were discovered at the same site.

St. Joseph County Veterans Affairs Coordinator Stoney Summey says historical records point to the remains being of the original Sturgis settlers, according to a news release from the Sturgis Police and Fire Department.

Investigators say there is ongoing research to try to determine if that’s accurate and if there are any Civil War connections with the possible burial site.

Michigan State Police Crime Lab technicians and anthropologists from Western Michigan University are in the process of carbon dating the remains.