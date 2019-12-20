Hudsonville takes over production for Sherman’s Ice Cream

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville Ice Cream is jumping in to keep another iconic ice cream name afloat in 2020.

The Holland-based company announced Friday that it will take over production of Sherman’s Ice Cream.

Sherman’s, which is based in South Haven, stopped making ice cream earlier this year. However, the dairy bar remained open while it sold the rest of the ice cream it had left in stock.

Hudsonville says it will use Sherman’s family recipes to make the ice cream and will sell it in South as well as distributing it to other shops around the Midwest.