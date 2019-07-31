Good Samaritans rescue man from Cedar Lake

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich, (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after being pulled from a Van Buren County lake.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Lake, located about 7 miles south of Lawton.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man was driving a boat when he suffered a medical issue, causing him to lose control of the watercraft and fall into the water.

Witnesses saw the boat spinning in circles.

People on shore came to the man’s rescue, pulling him out of the water after a few minutes.

The man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, but his condition is unclear.