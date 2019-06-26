Deputies: Girl, 3, drowns in Paw Paw-area pool

Emergency responders on the scene of a drowning at a home on Paw Paw Road southwest of Paw Paw. (June 26, 2019)

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old girl drowned in a backyard swimming pool southwest of Paw Paw Wednesday.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. at a home on Paw Paw Road west of 39th Street in Paw Paw Township.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was found unresponsive in the water and rushed to Bronson LakeView Hospital in Paw Paw, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the girl was a friend of the family visiting the home. They believe she slipped away from the adults and was only out of their sight for a short time.

“It looks like because of the construction that was being done on the home, part of the pool fence may have been down, which allowed her access to the pool,” Lt. Jim Charon said.

Deputies estimate the drowning may have happened in a matter of five to 10 minutes.

The death is considered accidental.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people with small children to be especially careful around pools.