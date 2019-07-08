Fugitives arrested after police chase on US-131

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two fugitives from Sturgis are in custody after leading police on a chase down US-131 in a stolen car.

Officers tipped off to a stolen car spotted it leaving a Three Rivers hotel Friday. When police tried to stop the vehicle, they determined the male passenger was wanted on multiple warrants.

The police department says the female driver took off, driving through business properties along Broadway Street before getting onto northbound US-131. While pursuing the car, officers spotted the woman switching seats with the man, who then sped off, heading east on Hoffman Street. The chase involving Three Rivers and Mendon police ended on Sixth Avenue when the vehicle sideswiped a small tree and lost control near a sharp curve, coming to rest against a patch of trees.

The 24-year-old man ran from the vehicle but was arrested a short distance away. Police say he tried to resist as he was handcuffed. The 24-year-old woman in the passenger seat was taken to a hospital with hip pain and possible internal trauma.

The man remains in the St. Joseph County Jail on multiple charges for drugs, theft, resisting police and previous arrest warrants. Authorities are seeking charges against the woman for her role in the chase and for falsely identifying herself to police.

Police are withholding the suspects’ names until they’re formally charged in the case.