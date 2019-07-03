Crowd gathers at South Haven beach ahead of fireworks

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Fog cleared out Wednesday before the start of the annual Fourth of July fireworks along Lake Michigan in South Haven.

With the threat of high water levels out of the way, the fireworks show is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m.

Thousands of people gathered on South Beach for the fireworks, which always draw a huge crowd.

People gather on South Beach in South Haven before the annual Light Up The Lake event. (July 3, 2019)

South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson explained city officials considered canceling the Light Up The Lake event because of concerns that waves or mist might wash over the pier, an electric shock threat. After keeping an eye on the forecast, the show is a go, but there are still reminders about high water levels if you’re headed to the beach.

“Probably the most significant difference at any of our seven beaches would be at South Beach. The water level there for some days, it’s covered all the sand up to the parking lots.” Thompson said.

She added that a couple of roads are flooded.

If you plan to head out to the beach, you’re asked to be patient as you arrive and leave. Police say they have a plan to get everyone in and out and stay safe.

It’s a tad bit foggy out here in South Haven! Hundreds of people are in the section I zoomed into but you probably can’t tell from this video. #wmiwx @WOODTV @bsteffen @ellenbacca pic.twitter.com/Hy8L4pnrwS — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) July 3, 2019

#WhatFog? Things cleared on up put here ahead of the Light Up The Lake event 💥 @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/iIbGbVNNIe — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) July 3, 2019

