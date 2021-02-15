Four Winds Casinos approved for online gaming, sports betting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state gaming board has authorized the tribe that owns Four Winds Casinos in Southwest Michigan to run online gaming and sports betting.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians was granted authorization effective noon Monday, the Michigan Gaming Control Board says.

The tribe runs three casinos under the Four Winds name: one in Dowagiac, one in Hartford and one in New Buffalo. They are the first in West Michigan to get the state OK to run online gambling.

Online gaming and sports betting launched in Michigan Jan. 22 and is expected to generate some $90 million in tax revenue in its first year alone.

A total of 12 casinos, including the three commercial casinos in Detroit, have state authorization to participate. Most are offering both gaming and sports betting, but the Lac View Desert Tribe in the western Upper Peninsula is offering only sports betting.