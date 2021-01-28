Former prosecutor gets probation for drunken driving crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The former longtime prosecutor for St. Joseph County will avoid jail time following a drunken driving crash last spring.

John McDonough took a plea deal Thursday, admitting to operating while impaired by liquor, a lesser charge than he initially faced. Another charge of having an open alcohol container in his vehicle was dismissed. He was sentenced to a year of probation, as well as various fines and costs.

He was also sentenced to fines and costs for a bond violation to which he pleaded guilty in September.

A courtesy photo taken after a Lockport Township crash allegedly involving St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough.

McDonough hit a fence while driving drunk near Three Rivers in May 2020. No one was hurt. As his case slowly worked its way through the court system, McDonough admitted he had a drinking problem, underwent treatment and joined a 12-step program to work toward recovery.

At the time of the crash, McDonough was still the St. Joseph County prosecutor, a job he had held for more than a decade, but he lost his primary election in August.