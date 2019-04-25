Former Bangor police chief pleads guilty to misdemeanors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Bangor police chief pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of failing to enforce or uphold the law.

Last year, Elena Danishevskaya was charged with multiple felony counts of uttering and publishing in connection to fraudulent auto inspections. Prosecutors dismissed the felony charges.

As part of a plea agreement, Danishevskaya pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors. In addition, she will permanently relinquish her license to be a police officer in Michigan, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, who prosecuted the case in Van Buren County.

Six other current and former police officers were also charged following a statewide FBI investigation centered on improper salvage vehicle inspections, which the officers were accused of falsifying Secretary of State documents for inspections intended to detect stolen vehicles and parts, the AG office says.