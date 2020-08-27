Florida man pleads guilty in 1986 slaying of woman at age 16

A photo of the arraignment of Robert Waite in a Van Buren County courthouse. (Nov. 20, 2019)

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty in the 1986 slaying of a southwestern Michigan woman in her home when he was 16.

Robert Waite, 50, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony murder in the strangulation of Wilda Wilkinson in her home in Bangor in what investigators said was an apparent break-in.

An undated courtesy photo of Wilda Wilkinson.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office says that under a plea agreement, Waite faces 25 to 60 years in prison.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19.

Prosecutors say Waite was identified as suspect using DNA testing that connected him to the 1986 slaying.