Five people hurt in crash south of Cassopolis

The scene of a crash on M-62 at Davis Lake Street in Jefferson Township on August. 14, 2021. (Courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people, including three children were hurt after a crash in Cass county.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Davis Lake Street and M-62 south of Cassopolis.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Princess Evans was driving south on M-62 when a car driven by 34-year-old Toni Allen was driving west on Davis Lake street. Police say Allen did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by Evans.

Evans, Allen, and Allen’s three children, two 11-year-olds and a 2-year-old were take to the hospital with injuries.

Police say seatbelts and a car seat were used in the vehicles.

The crash is under investigation.