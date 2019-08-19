Fire destroys Constantine home; owner escapes

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are crediting vigilant neighbors for spotting a fire that gutted a St. Joseph County home.

Crews were alerted to the fire around 4:41 a.m. Monday at a home on East 3rd Street near Business 131 in Constantine, located about 35 miles south of Kalamazoo.

When firefighters arrived, flames were already shooting through the windows and doors on the east side of the house. The homeowner safely escaped.

While it only took crews about 25 minutes to knock down the fire, the house and everything inside were destroyed.

The Constantine Fire Department says it appears the fire started in the area of a first-floor bathroom and laundry area. Firefighters stayed on the scene for about four hours, putting out hot spots that were hard to reach because of how the home was constructed and remodeled through the years.

Authorities say the homeowner has insurance for the home and its contents.