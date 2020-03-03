Fire destroys business for 2nd time in less than 2 years

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Van Buren County business was destroyed in a fire Monday. It was the second time in less than two years.

South Haven Area Emergency Services said around 11:30 p.m. Monday authorities were called for a report of a fire at Mim’s Furniture on M-43 in Arlington Township, near Bangor.

When authorities arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke, and flames coming from the attic. Water had to be brought to the scene by tankers to help fight the fire.

The business was rebuilt after it was similarly destroyed in a fire on New Years Eve 2018, according to a SHAES news release.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, according to Bangor Community Fire Chief Dereck Babcock.