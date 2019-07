ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire destroyed a barn, motor home and vehicles in Van Buren County early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. at 50184 28th Avenue in Arlington Township, near Bangor.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said when firefighters arrived on scene, a barn was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to vehicles, including a motor home, parked outside.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.