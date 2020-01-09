Feds: SW MI restaurant agrees to pay workers owed wages

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A South Haven restaurant has agreed to pay nearly $36,000 after federal officials said employees were owed back wages for unpaid hours and overtime.

U.S. Department of Labor sued Clementine’s in South Haven, Clementine’s Too in St. Joseph and owner Alfred Ruppert on behalf of the employees who claim they were not paid for hours they worked.

As part of a consent agreement, the defendants agreed to pay the workers $17,990 in back wages and $17,990 in damages.

Clementine’s will pay $34,294 and Clementine’s Too will pay $1,686 to the labor department. Federal officials will then give the payments to the employees, according to court documents.

The defendants must make the payment by Jan. 31. As part of the agreement, they also must follow laws regarding wages and keep accurate records of the hours their employees work.