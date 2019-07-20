Father, son hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Cass Co.

VOLINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A father and his son were taken to the hospital after hitting a tree early Saturday morning.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Jeffrey Brewer of Marcellus and his 16-year-old son Andrew Brewer were traveling west in the 7100 block of Marcellus Highway at 4 a.m. when they ran over a downed tree in the roadway.
The two were not wearing helmets and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.
They were taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo to be treated for their injuries.
The severity of their injuries is unclear.