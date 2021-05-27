Father shoots son in head during drunken fight in Cass Co.

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man is in critical condition after his father shot him in the head during a drunken fight.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting near the intersection of 96th Avenue and Hemlock Lake Road in Marcellus Township, east of Dowagiac.

A fight broke out between the 55-year-old father and his 29-year-old son after they had been drinking. The son had a firearm on his side in a holster. The father was able to disarm him and throw the gun to the side, according to a CCSO news release.

When the son came back to assault to his father again, the sheriff’s office said the father grabbed the gun and shot his son in the head.

The son was flown to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The father was taken to the hospital for his injuries and later released, the release said.

The case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office to review for any charges. News 8 is not naming anyone in this case because it’s unclear who may face charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 269.445.1560.