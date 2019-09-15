Fatal car crash in Cass County

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old man is dead after driving off the roadway in Cass County.

Deputies say Eduardo Mendoza was driving east bound on Yaw street near California road early this morning when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle overturned multiple times throwing Eduardo from the car and causing death.

Eduardo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are not known at this time to be a factor. Seat belts were not used at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 269.445.2481.