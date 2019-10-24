Farmer blames tax problems, foreclosure on ‘bigotry’

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is suing the Van Buren Country Treasurer’s Office, claiming it took advantage of him because he doesn’t speak English well and caused him to lose his family’s blueberry farm.

“I believe he’s been the subject of bigotry,” attorney Donald Rump said.

In a FaceTime interview Thursday, Rump told News 8 he is representing Pedro Hernandez of Bangor, who accuses Van Buren County Treasurer Trisha Nesbitt of discrimination because Hernandez is Latino.

“He asked for help and was told he didn’t understand English and that he should go back to his expletive country,” Rump said.

Rump said Hernandez went to the treasurer’s office Sept. 28, 2017, to pay $3,431.03 he owed in property taxes. He did his best to write a check for the amount in English — with no help from Nesbitt, Rump said. Hernandez thought he was in the clear, but he wasn’t.

“Somehow, that check, which would’ve payed his taxes so he didn’t lose it (the property), mysteriously disappeared,” Rump said.

Foreclosure notices started pouring in a year later. In October 2018, Rump said Hernandez made another attempt to pay taxes on his family’s farm. The lawsuit claimed a different representative from the treasurer’s office told Hernandez he owed $4,000 and drafted his account for the money. Rump said Hernandez really owed $4,345, but no one in the office made him aware of that.

“He lost $4,000 and he lost the property,” Rump said.

News 8 went to the Van Buren Country Treasurer’s Office Thursday, hoping Nesbitt would be there to set the record straight. She wasn’t at work, but a representative in the office said she would be back next week. News 8 left contact information and will wait to hear back from Nesbitt after she returns. News 8 also went to Nesbitt’s home seeking comment, but she wasn’t there.

Rump said Hernandez’s property was auctioned off and bought out of foreclosure in August. As he works to get it back to Hernandez, he’s hopeful the justice system works in his favor.

“All he’s looking to do is get his blueberry farm back and the judge could actually do that,” Rump said.

He explained the judge could overturn the foreclosure, which would allow Hernandez to regain ownership of the property. If that happens, Rump said the man who bought the property out of foreclosure would get his money back from the county.