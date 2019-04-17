Farmer admits to lying for $68M bank loan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED Brothers sentenced for federal conspiracy charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A southwest Michigan man has admitted to lying to get a multimillion-dollar loan from a bank.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a Wednesday releaese that Mike Stamp, 46, of Decatur pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud.

Authorities say Stamp, who owned Stamp Farms, lied to Wells Fargo Bank in December 2011 about how much land he farmed and the value of his assets, including his harvest, to get a $68 million loan. He faked documents to keep up the lie after getting the cash. The feds say Stamp also lied to rip off a federal crop insurance program.

His wife Melissa Stamp, 38, pleaded guilty to a federal charge for knowing about the fraud and helping hide assets from the bank.

In 2015, brothers Andrew and Robert Trowbridge of South Haven were sentenced to fines and probation for hiding Stamp Farms assets from a bankruptcy trustee. The feds say Robert Trowbridge also made a fraudulent crop insurance claim. The brothers said Mike Stamp told them to do what they did.

A few other Stamp Farms workers were also convicted of federal felonies.