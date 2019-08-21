Family rescued from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Good Samaritans aboard a sailboat helped first responders rescue a family that fell into Lake Michigan Wednesday when their Jet Skis flipped.

South Haven Area Emergency Services were alerted to the incident around 11:30 a.m. in the lake off South Haven’s South Beach.

Authorities say two adults and two children from Troy had rented the Jet Skis and taken them out onto Lake Michigan. SHAES says one of the Jet Skis flipped then the other overturned as the driver rode over to help.

First responders found the mother, father and two daughters in the water holding onto the flipped watercraft several hundred yards from shore.

An Aug. 21, 2019 photo shows South Haven Area Emergency Services responders making their way out to a family stuck in Lake Michigan. (SHAES)

Authorities say people on a nearby sailboat helped the father and child that were on one Jet Ski; SHAES responders on paddleboards helped the mother and other child reach shore.

An Aug. 21, 2019 photo shows South Haven Area Emergency Services responders helping a family stuck in Lake Michigan. (SHAES)

One of the girls was taken to a nearby hospital for observation. The rest of the family was OK, according to SHAES.