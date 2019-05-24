Southwest Michigan

Family getaway gone wrong: Fire guts South Haven home

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:21 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 06:22 PM EDT

Family getaway gone wrong: Fire guts South Haven home

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A family’s Memorial Day weekend getaway was cut short Friday when a fire gutted their vacation home in South Haven.

Crews called to the 600 block of St. Joseph Street arrived to find the home engulfed in flames shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

Fire Chief Ron Wise with South Haven Area Emergency Services said the Illinois family that owns the home was inside when they discovered the fire. They safely escaped.

The home was extensively damaged. Heat from the intense fire also damaged the siding of a home next door.

No firefighters were injured.

Authorities say it appears the fire was accidental, but they’re still trying to determine the cause.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Connecting With Community Awards

Photo Galleries