Family getaway gone wrong: Fire guts South Haven home
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A family’s Memorial Day weekend getaway was cut short Friday when a fire gutted their vacation home in South Haven.
Crews called to the 600 block of St. Joseph Street arrived to find the home engulfed in flames shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.
Fire Chief Ron Wise with South Haven Area Emergency Services said the Illinois family that owns the home was inside when they discovered the fire. They safely escaped.
The home was extensively damaged. Heat from the intense fire also damaged the siding of a home next door.
No firefighters were injured.
Authorities say it appears the fire was accidental, but they’re still trying to determine the cause.
