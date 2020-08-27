Ex-South Haven official pleads guilty to embezzling

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say former South Haven Finance Director Wendy Hochstedler and one other person have pleaded guilty in an embezzling investigation.

Investigators say Hochstedler and Daniel Beck, a member of her household, fraudulently used five credit cards assigned to former city employees that were kept open.

The purchases started in July 2015 and continued until Hochstedler was suspended in November 2018, according to the Michigan State Police.

The duo spent more than $130,000 on items like fast food, pet supplies, vehicle repairs, building materials, jewelry and other household items, MSP said.

In July, Hochstedler pleaded guilty to $100,000 or more. Beck pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a financial transaction device.

Troopers say the South Haven Police Department contacted MSP in November 2018 about the financial irregularities associated with Beck after city personnel noticed a suspicious purchase on her assigned city credit card. The city fired her in late November 2018.

After a complete inquiry of numerous financial documents, investigators say the case was sent to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office in January. Arrest warrants for the two were issued in February.

Hochstedler and Beck are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21.