Elderly woman dead after being run over by golf cart

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 79-year-old woman is dead after being run over by a golf cart in Cass County.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Friday on 67th Street in Wayne Township.

Investigators say Patricia Corbidge of Dowagiac was run over by a cart driven by her 82-year-old husband in their yard.

Crews tried to revive Corbidge without success, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the incident.

Deputies have indicated the crash was an accident, but they are continuing to investigate.