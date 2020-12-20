Education agency in SW Michigan is dropping Cass name

Southwest Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic-school lockers_1378153852283_2755905_ver1-0_640_480_1520563712732.jpg

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (AP) — A regional education agency named for former U.S. Sen. Lewis Cass is dropping the name.

Trustees last week voted unanimously to change the name of the Cass Intermediate School District in southwestern Michigan. A new name will be selected in January.

Cass, who died in 1866, was a U.S. senator as well as governor of Michigan before it became a state. He also owned slaves and removed Native Americans from tribal lands while in President Andrew Jackson’s administration.

The Cass ISD provides special education and career technical education coordination to school districts in Cass County and parts of three other counties.

Superintendent Brent Holcomb says the name change is an “opportunity to show some grace” in a diverse community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links