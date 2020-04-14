Dyckman Avenue Bascule Bridge repairs approved

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven City Council members approved a quote on Monday to make repairs to the Dyckman Avenue Bascule Bridge over the Black River.

The city says repairs include raising HPU control cabinets, which contain motors that control the bridges’ hydraulic system.

The Black River flooded due to the Great Lakes’ high water levels, and water levels rose about the bottom of the HPU cabinet doors.

To ensure the control cabinets remains sealed, if water levels rise again, they will be raised by adding two stainless steal brackets. Pipes and wires will be reinstalled and the system will be tested.

The repairs cost about $19,380 and work is set to begin on April 20.