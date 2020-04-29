Dyckman Avenue Bascule Bridge reopens after repairs

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven officials have reopened the Dyckman Avenue Bascule Bridge over the Black River.

Crews completed its work on the bridge on Friday. The bridge is now reopened for boat and street traffic.

The city says repairs include raising HPU control cabinets, which contain motors that control the bridge’s hydraulic system. Officials it was done as a way to prevent the motors from being damaged to rising waters.

The repairs cost about $19,380 and work begun around April 20.

The bridge is now open on normal hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.