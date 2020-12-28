Drunk driver slips out of handcuffs, steals cruiser, crashes

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A drunk driver was able to slip free from her handcuff and steal a police cruiser in St. Joseph County early Monday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shorty after 3 a.m. for a report of single-car crash near the intersection of Lutz and Hoshel roads in Lockport Township, south of Three Rivers.

The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated. While deputies searched the vehicle, the suspect was able to get out of the handcuff, crawl through the partition and drive away, according to an SJCSO news release.

When driver reached the intersection of US-12 and Lutz Road, she struck a utility pole and several trees. The suspect was able to run away from the crash scene but after a short foot chase, she was taken into custody, the release said.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Sturgis woman, was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail for operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, operating without insurance, motor vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, false identification to police and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.