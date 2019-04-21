Drunk driver crashes into homeowner's garage

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. John Hendrickson's truck after crashing into Victor Dufour's garage, Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Cass County Sheriff's Office)

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A homeowner is in the hospital after a man drove his truck into a garage Saturday evening.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells 24 Hour News 8 that John Hendrickson, 55, was traveling northbound on Sunset Boulevard south of US-12 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into 46-year-old Victor Dufour's detached garage.

Authorities say Dufour was in the garage at the time of the crash and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana for injuries. The severity of his injuries is unclear.

Hendrickson suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol and marijuana are believed to be factors in this crash.

This incident is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.