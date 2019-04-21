Southwest Michigan

Drunk driver crashes into homeowner's garage

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 05:32 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 05:53 AM EDT

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A homeowner is in the hospital after a man drove his truck into a garage Saturday evening. 

The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells 24 Hour News 8 that John Hendrickson, 55, was traveling northbound on Sunset Boulevard south of US-12 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into 46-year-old Victor Dufour's detached garage. 

Authorities say Dufour was in the garage at the time of the crash and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana for injuries. The severity of his injuries is unclear.

Hendrickson suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol and marijuana are believed to be factors in this crash. 

This incident is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 

