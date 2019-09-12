Driver OK after crashing into Van Buren Co. home

A photo of a vehicle crashed into a South Haven Township home. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver received minor injuries after crashing into a house in Van Buren County.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at M-43 near Aylworth Avenue in South Haven Township.

The house was not occupied, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Authorities say the driver was taken via ambulance to Bronson South Haven Hospital.

The South Haven Police Department is investigating the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available, including what led to the crash.