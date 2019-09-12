Closings & Delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Driver OK after crashing into Van Buren Co. home

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
A photo of a vehicle crashed into a South Haven Township home. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

A photo of a vehicle crashed into a South Haven Township home. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver received minor injuries after crashing into a house in Van Buren County.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at M-43 near Aylworth Avenue in South Haven Township.

The house was not occupied, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Authorities say the driver was taken via ambulance to Bronson South Haven Hospital.

The South Haven Police Department is investigating the crash.

A photo of a vehicle crashed into a South Haven Township home. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)
A photo of a vehicle crashed into a South Haven Township home. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Additional information was not immediately available, including what led to the crash.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 