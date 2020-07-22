Man killed in wrong-way crash near Niles

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into his car in Berrien County early Wednesday morning.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said authorities were called for a report of a dark SUV driving the wrong way on northbound St. Joseph Valley Parkway.

While searching for the vehicle, around 3 a.m. there was a report of a head-on crash at the 9 mile marker in Niles Township, near the Indiana border.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old woman outside of GMC Arcadia, refusing medical treatment. They also found the driver of a Ford Fusion had been thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man who was killed was identified as Darnell D. Johnson, 28, of Benton Harbor.

The driver of the GMC Arcadia was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that she got during the crash.

Prosecutors are reviewing potential charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The crash remains under investigation.