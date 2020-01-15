Driver hurt, camper destroyed in I-196 crash

The scene following a camper crash on I-196 near South Haven on Jan. 13, 2020. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized after a crash south of South Haven destroyed his truck camper.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday on northbound I-196 at the M-140 exit in South Haven Township.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says the driver lost control, causing his pickup to scrape alongside the M-140 overpass bridge supports. The camper on the back splintered, spraying debris along about a quarter-mile stretch of the highway.

The driver was taken to a South Haven hospital, but SHAES said he wasn’t seriously injured.