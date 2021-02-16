Driver, 81, killed in crash near Paw Paw

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash west of Paw Paw last week.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 on Red Arrow Highway near 41st Street in Paw Paw Township.

Michigan State Police said in a Tuesday release that an eastbound vehicle tried to make a U-turn in the road and was hit on the driver’s side front door by a car that was behind it.

The driver of the first car, 81-year-old Thomas Makowski of Paw Paw, was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver of the second car, a 44-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was also hospitalized. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, MSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.